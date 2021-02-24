Zacks: Analysts Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.58 Million

Brokerages expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to post $39.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 341.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $64.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.90 million to $83.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $154.24 million, with estimates ranging from $120.44 million to $187.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.
PRTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $343.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.62.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.