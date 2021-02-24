Zacks: Analysts Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18. Sleep Number posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $7.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,797,172.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,701 shares of company stock worth $4,543,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $1,413,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.26. 561,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,979. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $135.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

