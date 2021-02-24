Zacks: Analysts Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to post sales of $32.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.81 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $31.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $133.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.92 billion to $136.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $135.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.56 billion to $140.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

VZ opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $236.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 29,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

