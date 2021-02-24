Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AEIS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

AEIS traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $105.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,334. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.48 and its 200 day moving average is $87.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

