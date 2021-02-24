Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.09. Casella Waste Systems also reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after buying an additional 586,457 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $8,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,988. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.