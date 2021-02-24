Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to post sales of $15.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.91 million and the highest is $16.10 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $17.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $61.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.26 million to $61.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $82.83 million, with estimates ranging from $78.49 million to $85.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average is $59.25.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,353,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,780,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,430,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,685 shares of company stock worth $22,254,175. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

