Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to post $231.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $209.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.41 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $173.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $967.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $918.30 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%.

CDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,300 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.