Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is ($0.01). KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAR. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000.

KAR stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 99.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

