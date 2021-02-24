Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPAA. TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

MPAA traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,711. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $410.09 million, a P/E ratio of 143.47 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

