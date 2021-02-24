Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.77 Million

Analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will report sales of $70.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.42 million. Navigator reported sales of $63.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $257.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.11 million to $258.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $309.51 million, with estimates ranging from $301.22 million to $317.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. Navigator has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.22 million, a PE ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Navigator by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Navigator by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Navigator by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Navigator by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

