Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.89 Million

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to report $421.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $410.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.20 million. Realty Income reported sales of $414.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $83.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.20.

The firm also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.