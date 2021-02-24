Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to report $421.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $410.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.20 million. Realty Income reported sales of $414.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $83.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.20.

The firm also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

