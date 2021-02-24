Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sprott’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sprott.

SII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SII. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sprott during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sprott by 14,869.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sprott by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sprott by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SII traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. 251,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,949. Sprott has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $930.53 million and a PE ratio of 47.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

