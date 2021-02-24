Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will post $216.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $213.70 million to $217.69 million. The Trade Desk posted sales of $160.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $741.90.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total value of $1,194,987.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,907,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total value of $1,651,963.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $20,437,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,888 shares of company stock worth $158,538,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after acquiring an additional 445,756 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 101.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 200,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 92.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,628 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD stock opened at $791.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 270.92, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $818.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $692.51.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.