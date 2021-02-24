Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to report $111.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.36 million to $115.10 million. Universal Display posted sales of $112.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $548.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $545.80 million to $550.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $685.61 million, with estimates ranging from $673.80 million to $700.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Cowen increased their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.63.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,302,000 after buying an additional 37,377 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 23.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,254,000 after buying an additional 377,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 60.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,708,000 after buying an additional 526,921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Universal Display by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,387,000 after buying an additional 74,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Universal Display by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,318,000 after buying an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLED opened at $209.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

