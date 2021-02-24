Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNS Pharmaceuticals.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CNS Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNSP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. 2,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.62.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.