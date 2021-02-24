Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $398.99 Million

Analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will post sales of $398.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $439.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $375.00 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $416.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS.

CNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

In other CNX Resources news, CAO Alan K. Shepard acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 62,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 70,750 shares of company stock valued at $674,911 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 35,309 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 2,405.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,178,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 1,131,807 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 65.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 724,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 285,676 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

