Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $289.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will post sales of $289.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $299.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $225.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRK shares. Truist cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 559.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,463 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

