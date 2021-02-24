Zacks: Brokerages Expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will report sales of $63.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.60 million and the highest is $64.22 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $60.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $243.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.40 million to $244.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $268.01 million, with estimates ranging from $266.91 million to $268.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.07 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $346,066.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

