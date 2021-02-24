Zacks: Brokerages Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post $28.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.04 million to $36.66 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $18.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $167.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $205.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $280.32 million, with estimates ranging from $202.66 million to $319.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KPTI shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

KPTI opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,742 shares of company stock worth $2,972,479. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

