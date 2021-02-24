Zacks: Brokerages Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Koppers posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research increased their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Koppers by 4.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Koppers by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Koppers by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.75. 386,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Koppers has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $37.68.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

