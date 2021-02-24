Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) will report sales of $364.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $298.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.00 million. Sabre reported sales of $658.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabre.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.
In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sabre by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sabre by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SABR stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Sabre has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48.
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
