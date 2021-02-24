Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) will report sales of $364.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $298.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.00 million. Sabre reported sales of $658.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sabre by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sabre by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Sabre has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabre (SABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.