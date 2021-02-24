Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. Yamana Gold posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yamana Gold.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUY. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:AUY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,597,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,237,025. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.