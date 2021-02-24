Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Zumiez posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $963,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $26,575.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,750.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,478 shares of company stock worth $12,325,029 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after buying an additional 235,047 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,864 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Zumiez by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 748,427 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zumiez by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Zumiez by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 389,041 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,941 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 141,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,535. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.55.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.