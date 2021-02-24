Zano Price Tops $1.77 on Major Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00003653 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $18.67 million and $190,197.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zano has traded 139% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,555,460 coins and its circulating supply is 10,525,960 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

