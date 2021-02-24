Zap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.69 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Zap has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges. Zap has a total market cap of $50.79 million and $2.69 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00057664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.05 or 0.00763636 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00035239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00038628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00060858 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,353.81 or 0.04717055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

