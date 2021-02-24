ZB Token Market Capitalization Achieves $204.26 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. ZB Token has a total market cap of $204.26 million and approximately $30.50 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00053835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.68 or 0.00720447 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00032356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00038167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00059784 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

