Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $4.23

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,348.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,613.07 or 0.03203788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.47 or 0.00360426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.39 or 0.01045481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.77 or 0.00384848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.49 or 0.00402179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.24 or 0.00260669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00023137 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.