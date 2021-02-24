ZCore (ZCR) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. One ZCore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZCore has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. ZCore has a market cap of $839,248.86 and $4,680.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,938,676 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

