Zel Price Reaches $0.0717 on Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $628,850.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.00264831 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00103348 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056926 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001274 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 122,224,425 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

