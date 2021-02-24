Zen Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $875.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $875.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.25 or 0.00964678 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00114805 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 145% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001573 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zen Protocol Token Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

