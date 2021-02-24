ZENZO Hits Market Capitalization of $918,193.98 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0663 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $918,193.98 and $382.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00049591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.00226684 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001968 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009567 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.