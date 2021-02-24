ZEON Price Up 65.3% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $18.65 million and approximately $412,423.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 65.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00057984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.45 or 0.00765510 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00036136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00038807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00061068 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,333.99 or 0.04696245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

