Zero Market Capitalization Reaches $1.74 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $109,954.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.64 or 0.00265883 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00103791 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00057273 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001372 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,690,682 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.