Zero Utility Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.15 Million (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $27,199.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token token can currently be bought for about $1,191.18 or 0.02379320 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.66 or 0.00490694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00065882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00080232 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00058675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.41 or 0.00468224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00072415 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

