Zero Utility Token Price Hits $1,140.98 on Top Exchanges (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Zero Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $1,140.98 or 0.02263489 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $40,161.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.87 or 0.00487765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00069912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 110.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00082083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.95 or 0.00501810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00055075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00074290 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

Zero Utility Token Token Trading

Zero Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

