Zeusshield Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $440,134.68 and approximately $431.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00035623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.07 or 0.00726957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Zeusshield is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

