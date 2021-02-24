Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) recently:

2/10/2021 – Zimmer Biomet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zimmer Biomet ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. However, year-over-year decline in sales across most of its operating segments and geographies was concerning. The company noted that continued pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the recovery of elective procedures in the fourth quarter. The company expects this pressure to continue through the first quarter impacting all the three geographic regions. However, its core business remained strong. Margin pressure however, remains a cause of worry. Pricing continues to remain a major headwind as well. Meanwhile, the spin-off decision of the non-core dental and spine business might prove strategic. Overall, in the past three months, Zimmer Biomet has underperformed its industry.”

2/8/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $187.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $176.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $146.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $192.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Zimmer Biomet is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $160.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $152.00 to $174.00.

1/4/2021 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

ZBH traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $163.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,430. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,023.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after buying an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,560,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

