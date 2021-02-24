Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.58.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,288.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,091 shares of company stock worth $7,774,818. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.