ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $8.55. 3,496,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 1,609,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZK International Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 302.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ZK International Group worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

