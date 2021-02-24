ZKSwap Trading 205.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. ZKSwap has a market cap of $750.82 million and $148.26 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded 205.9% higher against the dollar. One ZKSwap token can currently be bought for $9.39 or 0.00019101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.46 or 0.00497541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00067170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00081792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.82 or 0.00481984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00073858 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

