Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Zoetis worth $69,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.53. 8,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,122. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.72. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

