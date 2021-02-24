Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s stock price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 64,088,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 244,660,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

ZOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZOM. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

