ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,225,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $511,000.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $784,540.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $844,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 126,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $7,361,641.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock valued at $258,463,216.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.