ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.24. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 126,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $7,361,641.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $784,540.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $844,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock worth $258,463,216.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,472,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,163,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,729 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,407,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,719,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.