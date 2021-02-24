ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Price Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $65.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies traded as high as $57.97 and last traded at $56.53. Approximately 4,044,565 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,530,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.43.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 126,641 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $7,361,641.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $53,106,954.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock worth $258,463,216.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,472,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after buying an additional 2,615,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,163,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,967,000 after buying an additional 1,641,729 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $65,407,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,719,000.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

