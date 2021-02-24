Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Up 11.1%

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares shot up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.40. 7,162,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 16,981,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZSAN shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.98.
About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.
