Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Up 11.1%

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares shot up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.40. 7,162,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 16,981,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZSAN shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Zosano Pharma by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.