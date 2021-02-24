ZPER Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. ZPER has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $1,551.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZPER has traded 114.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00071964 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002716 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00045622 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

