ZumCoin (ZUM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $144.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 241.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $144.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000188 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 78.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

