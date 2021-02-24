Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) PT Raised to $17.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

ZUO stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,282. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. Zuora has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $241,697.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,634 shares in the company, valued at $490,272.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Zuora by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

