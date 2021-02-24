Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 3,110,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 7,955,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 923,303 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 610,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 257,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares during the period. 25.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.